Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde assures Sharad Pawar of taking locals in confidence over Barsu refinery project

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that he had a conversation with former CM Sharad Pawar and assured him that the Barsu refinery project will be carried out only after taking the local residents into confidence.

Notably, the residents of Barsu village in Ratnagiri have been protesting against the setting up of the refinery.

Speaking to the reporters, Shinde said, "I had a phone conversation with Sharad Pawar yesterday about Barsu Refinery. Pawar said that Industry Minister should take the concerned officials and people into confidence. I told him that no project will be done by force and injustice to the people".

"Nagpur Mumbai Samrudhi Highway was also opposed by the people but we are seeing the results there. These decisions will be taken by taking farmers into confidence," he added.

This comes after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that the Maharashtra government should hold a dialogue with the local villagers who are opposing the project.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shinde had slammed Uddhav Thackeray and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for opposing the Barsu Refinery project in Ratnagiri district.

Speaking to reporters at Mahabaleshwar in his native Satara district, CM Shinde backed the Barsu green refinery project and questioned the MVA's sudden opposition to it.



Citing a letter written by his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to set up the refinery in the region in the interest of development, the CM said new employment avenues would open up for locals as the project would bring investments worth thousands of crores.

Shinde said, "It was then CM (Uddhav Thackeray), who gave the green signal to the project after the Nanar project was cancelled. He even wrote to PM Modi seeking implementation of the Barsu Refinery project."

"After all this, it is difficult to understand why the Barsu is being opposed now. It's a matter of research," he said.

The CM added that the Samruddhi Mahamarg project was continued despite the Opposition's resistance initially.

"It has since become a game-changer for the state," he said.

Slamming the Opposition over its double standards in running down projects meant at benefitting the state, the CM said, "This is opposition just for the sake of it. The soil testing for the project is being done currently with the consent of 60-70 per cent of locals."

Shinde assured that the project would start only after assessing the soil testing report, as it will determine if the land is suitable for a project of this nature.

He added, "Not a brick will be laid without the consent of locals". (ANI)

