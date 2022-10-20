Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde urges people for pollution-free Diwali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday urged the people for a pollution-free Diwali.

Addressing an Environment Ministry event organised at the Mantralaya, CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis encouraged the students to take oath for a pollution-free Diwali.

The oath taken by the students read, "Our festivals are linked with nature and so, we must not pollute it and to maintain the balance of nature, we will avoid using plastic, and when our birthdays are celebrated, we will do plantation. To avoid pollution, we will celebrate cracker-free Diwali."



Addressing the event, CM Shinde said, "For the past two years, people have been unable to celebrate Diwali due to Covid-19, but after the formation of our government, which is for the common people, all the festivals will be celebrated with joy and enthusiasm."

He also pointed to taking strict action against single-use plastic and said that one must ensure not to use this plastic and the government's policies must be implemented.

The event took place in the presence of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and State Minister Shambhuraj Desai.

Meanwhile, the event was also attended by visually-impaired students. (ANI)

