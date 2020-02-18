Maharashtra CM may have own view on CAA, NCP is against it: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray may have his own view on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but NCP is against the legislation.

"Chief Minister Thackeray has his own view. As far as NCP is concerned, we have voted against CAA. We have a coalition government in Maharashtra and we will have a discussion on it soon," Pawar told reporters.

Responding to questions over the evacuation order given to the slum dwellers by the municipal corporation in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit there, Pawar said, "The question is invalid. It is quite obvious that they are trying to hide slums ahead of Trump's visit to Ahmedabad."

"In the last five years, it has been seen that the international personalities who come to India also go to Ahmedabad," he added. (ANI)