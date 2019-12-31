Maharashtra CM refutes reports of dissatisfaction in coalition MLAs over non-inclusion in cabinet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday refuted reports that there is dissatisfaction among the coalition MLAs over not being given a place in the state cabinet.

"We have already held talks over the allotment of portfolios and tomorrow we will make the final decision regarding them... If somebody did not attend the oath-taking ceremony it does not mean that they are unhappy, I have received no such reports till date. These are minor things," Thackeray said at a press conference here.

The Chief Minister also said that some new faces are there in the Maharashtra Cabinet this time which is a good sign for the state.

Reacting to BJP's criticism to Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh's induction in the Maharashtra Cabinet, Thackeray said, "We will have to check the details of all ministers in the BJP rule too."

Shaikh had written a letter to the then President of India Pranab Mukherjee appealing for mercy for 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts convict Yakub Memon's hanging.

Earlier today, a total of 36 leaders from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, including Ajit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray took oath as ministers in the Maharashtra government.

Ajit Pawar will be the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. (ANI)

