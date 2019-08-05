Maharashtra CM thanks Modi, Shah for scrapping Article 370

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday thanked the Modi government for scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said that it would put an end to Pakistan's ambitions to break Kashmir away from India.

"I wholeheartedly thank Amit Shah ji and Modi ji for their decision to introduce this Bill in Parliament. When this historic Bill is passed, Pakistan's intention to break Kashmir from India will be buried," he said.

Fadnavis said Congress had committed a historic blunder by introducing Article 370 in the Constitution.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah announced the abrogation of Article 370 on the floor of Rajya Sabha.

Apart from the NDA allies, the move has garnered support from Aam Aadmi Party, YSR Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, TDP and Biju Janata Dal.

Congress, DMK, MDMK, PDP and National Conference have opposed the government's resolution, while JDU staged a walkout.

Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in the Upper House, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019, that will come into force immediately. (ANI)