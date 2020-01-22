Maharashtra CM will visit Ayodhya on 100 days of MVA government: Sanjay Raut

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Lord Ram, on the completion of 100 days of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, said Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut here on Wednesday.

He also said that the ministers of alliance partners -- Congress and NCP -- can also accompany Chief Minister Thackeray.

"We have a relation with Ayodhya. The relation is of devotion and trust. We have our government with Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister thanks to the blessings of Lord Ram," said Raut.

"Our duty is to pay obeisance to Lord Ram on the completion of 100 days of our government. Chief Minister Thackeray will go there and bow to the feet of Lord Ram. Ministers from our alliance partners can also accompany him," he said.

"It is a matter of faith. Rahul Gandhi also goes to temples. He went to Somnath and other temples. The government runs on social justice, employment and other welfare measures," he added.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP was formed in November last year after the BJP failed to prove his majority in the State assembly. (ANI)

