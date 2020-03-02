Maharashtra Cong backs NCP on Muslim reservation in educational institutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): The Maharashtra Congress unit on Monday extended its support for giving a 5 per cent reservation to Muslims in educational institutions in the state.

Senior Congress leader Manikrao Thakre on Monday said, "Congress is firm to give reservations to Muslims in the state as soon as possible."

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik had welcomed Madhya Pradesh government's plans to give reservation to minorities in the educational institution and added that politics should not be done on such issues.

"According to the recommendations of the Sachar Committee report, the conditions of Muslims socially and economically is not good. And, if anyone gets education then its good for them. One should not see politics in this. Muslims are also an important part of society," Malik said while speaking to ANI here on Sunday.

He said that the Muslims' development will also reflect in the country's overall development and the "BJP should also understand this".

On Friday, Malik, who is the Minority Affairs Minister in the Maharashtra government, had announced that a law will be made to give reservation to Muslims in educational institutions in the state. (ANI)