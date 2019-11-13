Representative Image
Representative Image

Maharashtra: Congress leaders to meet Pawar for final discussions, Sonia to take final call

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 14:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Congress leaders on Tuesday will meet the senior leadership of its ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the final round of talks to end the deadlock in government formation in Maharashtra.
However, the final call will be taken by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. according to sources.
"Earlier, Congress was not included in discussions about the role in the government. Only NCP and Shiv Sena were talking to each other. Now, senior leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal have taken the green signal from Sonia Gandhi about the conditions of talks with NCP," sources said.
There is no direct communication between the Shiv Sena and Congress and NCP chief Sharad Pawar is the link between two parties, sources said.
After their meeting with him, Congress leaders will give their final report to Sonia Gandhi to take the final decision.
According to sources, 26 out of 44 Congress MLAs who are Marathas want the party to join the government.
Earlier, Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal had said that party interim president Sonia Gandhi spoke to Pawar about the current political situation.
"Congress President Sonia Gandhi spoke to Sharad Pawar today morning and deputed Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and myself for holding further discussions with Pawar. We three are going to Mumbai now and will meet Pawar at the earliest," Venugopal tweeted.
Kharge also said that a collective decision will be taken by Congress and NCP about the government formation.
"NCP and Congress had a pre-poll alliance and final decision will be a collective decision. Our talks with NCP are on, and we will only move forward once discussions with them are done," he told ANI.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday evening asked Sharad Pawar to indicate the willingness and ability of his party, which finished third in the assembly polls, to form the government in Maharashtra.
The deadline for the NCP to stake a claim for the government formation will end by 8:30 pm today.
The development came after Shiv Sena, which is keen to have its chief minister in the state, did not get additional time from Governor to submit letters of support from the NCP and Congress.
BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats, declined to form the government following differences with Shiv Sena on sharing power.
The NCP has 54 MLAs while its alliance partner Congress has 44. The majority mark in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is 145. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:53 IST

'Gondwana': Adani Group celebrates amalgamation of two diverse...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday lauded the Gondwana art and asserted that innovation in the confluence of two art inspired countries brought forward the historic bond between the two countries separated by the Indian ocean.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:52 IST

CBI to file charge sheet in AgustaWestland case soon, may...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday sought more time from the Delhi High Court to file a response on bail application of Christen Michel, an alleged middleman in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland deal, as it is going to file a charge sheet in the case in

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:51 IST

Tarun Tejpal sexual assault case: Victims' cross-examination...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The cross-examination of the woman who lodged a sexual assault case against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal is expected to end on November 15.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:46 IST

Jharkhand polls: BJP fields Sukhdev Bhagat from Lohardaga constituency

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday fielded Sukhdev Bhagat from Lohardaga Assembly constituency for the upcoming state elections in Jharkhand.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:41 IST

J-K: Tourists enjoy early snowfall in Nathatop

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir), Nov 13 (ANI): As early snowfall covered Nathatop in a stunning blanket of white, the region has been witnessing a surge in tourists.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:41 IST

People of Delhi-NCR region continue to suffer as air quality...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): As the air quality in Delhi and the NCR region entered the 'Severe' category on Wednesday morning residents of National Capital felt that they were being 'poisoned'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:28 IST

Shiv Sena's petition unlikely to be mentioned in SC today

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court today might not hear the plea filed by Shiv Sena challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of denying extra time to form the government in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:22 IST

WB: Fire breaks out at toy godown in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a toy godown in Siliguri on Wednesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:20 IST

Three parties will get together: NCP's Ajit Pawar on Maha govt formation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that the "three parties will get together".

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

SC upholds disqualification of K'taka MLAs, allows them to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law and said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

Miscreants molest woman attack her husband in a Gurugram restaurant

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A woman was allegedly molested and her husband was attacked by miscreants in a restaurant here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:02 IST

Maharashtra: NCP holds core committee meeting a day after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is holding a core committee meeting here to discuss the current political situation in the state.

Read More
iocl