Maharashtra Congress pushes for action against corporators who helped BJP nominee in mayoral elections

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): Maharashtra's Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Thursday asked its Bhiwandi unit to initiate action against 18 of its corporators who voted against the party line during the Mayoral elections.

The MPCC has also asked its leader of the House in Bhiwandi Nizampur municipal corporation to initiate action against the 18 corporators.

Eighteen Congress corporators had reportedly helped the BJP-supported candidate in winning the Mayor elections, the results of which were declared today.

As a result, the Konark Vikas Aghadi (KVA)-BJP nominee Pratibha Vilas Patil was elected as the mayor. Moreover, the deputy-mayor post also went to the KVA-BJP alliance. (ANI)

