Maharashtra: Congress to begin finalisation of its Assembly election candidates

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], July 23 (ANI): Congress will begin the finalisation of its Maharashtra Assembly election candidates before July end, media cell of Congress said here on Tuesday.

According to the media cell, the aspirants will be interviewed by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) leaders on July 29, 30 and 31 in Mumbai and other districts across the state.

It further informed that selected names will be sent to the party headquarter in New Delhi for the final approval after the interview.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra is slated to be held later this year. (ANI)