Maharashtra: Court to hear election affidavit case against Fadnavis on Jan 24

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): While hearing the case in the alleged non-disclosure of two criminal cases against former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in an election affidavit, the Court of Judicial Magistrate on Saturday set the next hearing on January 24 for further proceedings.

The court exempted Fadnavis from appearing today.

On December 4, the court had told Fadnavis to appear before it in connection with the case on January 4.

Fadnavis is accused of concealing information of two criminal matters against him in his election affidavit. (ANI)