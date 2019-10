Maharashtra elections: Congress releases new list of 20 candidates

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Congress party has released another list of 20 candidates for the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The party has fielded Mohan Pawan Singh from Nandurbar, Ranjeet Bharat Singh Pawra from Shirpur, Purushottam Nagorao Hajare from Nagpur East, Rushikesh (Bunty) Shelke from Nagpur Central, Dipak Atram from Aheri, Ravi Raj Ashokrao Deshmukh from Parbhani, Prabhakar Manikrao Palodkar from Sillod, Ramesh Gaikwad from Aurangabad West, Shahu Sahadevrao Suryavanshi from Ghatkopar West and George Abraham from Kalina.

Moreover, Asif Ahmed Jakeriya will contest from Vandre West, Shivkumar Lad from Wadala, Madhukar Balkrushna Chavan from Byculla, Shraddha Mahesh Thakur from Alibag, Siddharam Satlingappa Mhetre from Akkalkot, Kalunge Shivajirao Bajirao from Pandharpur, Hemant Raghoba Kudalkar from Kudal and Chandrakant Jadhav from Kolhapur North.

The party had earlier declared 103 candidates.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held on October 21 while the counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)