Maharashtra: Fadnavis to expand Cabinet tomorrow

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet will take place on Sunday.

"We will do the Cabinet expansion and will tell about that in detail at the appropriate time", Fadnavis told media.

Earlier on Tuesday, Minister for Finance and Planning in the Maharashtra government Sudhir Mungantiwar said the cabinet expansion will be done by Chief Minister before the assembly session. He also said the cabinet expansion would help fulfil the expectations of the Shiv Sena and other NDA allies.

On being asked about his meeting with Union Cabinet minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Fadnavis said, "We discussed on making Maharashtra a drought-free state. We discussed how, through river linking projects, we can use river water that flows into the sea. We also informed him about water conservation projects in Maharashtra. He assured of the Centre's help in the projects."

"In Niti Aayog meeting, drought situation and the issue of water management will be discussed," he added.

The elections to the legislative assembly of Maharashtra is due later this year. (ANI)

