'Maharashtra gave mandate to BJP, Shiv Sena should moderate its stance'

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:48 IST

NCP hints at lending support to Shiv Sena to form govt in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): NCP leader Nawab Malik on Sunday hinted at lending support to Sena in Maharashtra saying, "it is up to the Shiv Sena to decide whether it wishes to do politics with respect or wants to face insult as it did in the past five years".