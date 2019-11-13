Maharashtra Governor recommends President's rule, Sena-Congress to approach SC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday recommended the President's rule in the state as uncertainty over government formation prevails.
BJP, the single-largest party and the second largest Shiv Sena have failed to stake a claim to form a government in Maharashtra.
Later, the Governor gave 24 hours time to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which will end today at 8:30 pm.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena and Congress are planning to approach the Supreme Court in case, the President's rule is imposed in Maharashtra.
"If the Maharashtra Governor imposes President Rule in the state, Shiv Sena can approach the Supreme Court. Uddhav Thackeray has spoken to Kapil Sibal and Ahmed Patel over the issue," sources said.
Assembly polls results were announced on October 24. NDA alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena which emerged victorious failed to form the government due to differences over power-sharing.
Later, BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats declined to stake the claim.
Shiv Sena which bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Assembly was asked to express its willingness to form the government. However, they failed to do in the stipulated time and did not get additional time from Governor to submit letters of support from the NCP and Congress.
The NCP has 54 MLAs is currently a discussion with its alliance partner Congress to support Shiv Sena and to cross halfway mark of 145. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 14:46 IST
