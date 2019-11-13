Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray along with party leaders meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray along with party leaders meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Maharashtra Governor recommends President's rule, Sena-Congress to approach SC

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 14:46 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday recommended the President's rule in the state as uncertainty over government formation prevails.
BJP, the single-largest party and the second largest Shiv Sena have failed to stake a claim to form a government in Maharashtra.
Later, the Governor gave 24 hours time to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which will end today at 8:30 pm.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena and Congress are planning to approach the Supreme Court in case, the President's rule is imposed in Maharashtra.
"If the Maharashtra Governor imposes President Rule in the state, Shiv Sena can approach the Supreme Court. Uddhav Thackeray has spoken to Kapil Sibal and Ahmed Patel over the issue," sources said.
Assembly polls results were announced on October 24. NDA alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena which emerged victorious failed to form the government due to differences over power-sharing.
Later, BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats declined to stake the claim.
Shiv Sena which bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Assembly was asked to express its willingness to form the government. However, they failed to do in the stipulated time and did not get additional time from Governor to submit letters of support from the NCP and Congress.
The NCP has 54 MLAs is currently a discussion with its alliance partner Congress to support Shiv Sena and to cross halfway mark of 145. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:46 IST

Jharkhand polls: BJP fields Sukhdev Bhagat from Lohardaga constituency

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday fielded Sukhdev Bhagat from Lohardaga Assembly constituency for the upcoming state elections in Jharkhand.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:41 IST

J-K: Tourists enjoy early snowfall in Nathatop

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir), Nov 13 (ANI): As early snowfall covered Nathatop in a stunning blanket of white, the region has been witnessing a surge in tourists.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:41 IST

People of Delhi-NCR region continue to suffer as air quality...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): As the air quality in Delhi and the NCR region entered the 'Severe' category on Wednesday morning residents of National Capital felt that they were being 'poisoned'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:28 IST

Shiv Sena's petition unlikely to be mentioned in SC today

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court today might not hear the plea filed by Shiv Sena challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of denying extra time to form the government in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:22 IST

WB: Fire breaks out at toy godown in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a toy godown in Siliguri on Wednesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:20 IST

Three parties will get together: NCP's Ajit Pawar on Maha govt formation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that the "three parties will get together".

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

SC upholds disqualification of K'taka MLAs, allows them to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law and said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

Miscreants molest woman attack her husband in a Gurugram restaurant

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A woman was allegedly molested and her husband was attacked by miscreants in a restaurant here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:02 IST

Maharashtra: NCP holds core committee meeting a day after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is holding a core committee meeting here to discuss the current political situation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:58 IST

Mumbai: Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat to meet Sanjay Raut at...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, his senior Congress colleague Ashok Chavan and state party chief Balasaheb Thorat will be paying a visit to Sanjay Raut who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:46 IST

J-K: BSF, CISF recruitment rally for youth in Samba

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A recruitment rally was organised by the BSF and the CISF on Wednesday for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:45 IST

Goa: Chemical laden vessel NU SHI Nalini still stuck at the same...

Dona Paula (Goa) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The ship MT NU SHI Nalini which was stuck on a rock or soft ground in the sea near Dona Paula is still aground at the same position as was reported earlier, read an official statement.

Read More
iocl