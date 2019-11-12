Maharashtra govt formation: Congress calls meeting of party leaders from state

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Congress on Monday called a meeting here of party leaders from Maharashtra to discuss the political situation in the state.

The decision was taken in a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held at the residence of Congress interim President this morning.

"In our CWC meeting, a detailed discussion took place on the situation in Maharashtra. We are calling senior leaders of Maharashtra for further discussions at 4 pm," senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters after the meeting.

Kharge arrived in the national capital from Jaipur where Maharashtra Congress MLAs are currently staying.

Earlier, Congress leader from Maharashtra Hussain Dalwai said that they will consider the decision taken by the party's central leadership.

"Shiv Sena has taken a stand and broke its ties with NDA. They also said they will help Congress and NCP. Our high command will consider this," he said.

After BJP failed to form the government, Shiv Sena was asked by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to express its ability for government formation. Shiv Sena was also hinted at getting support from Congress and NCP owing to the current political situation in Maharashtra.

NCP has 54 MLAs while its alliance partner Congress has 44. If Shiv Sena, which had 56 legislators, gets the support of NCP and Congress, it will easily cross the majority mark of 145 in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

The NDA alliance received a majority in Maharashtra after the BJP won 105 and Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. (ANI)