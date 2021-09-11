Maharashtra govt is anti-Hindu: Narayan Rane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Slamming the Shiv Sena, Union Minister Narayan Rane on Friday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is anti-Hindu.

Speaking to ANI, Rane said, "Maharashtra government is imposing restrictions at the time of festivals. It is wrong. This is an anti-Hindu government. They think of restrictions only when Hindu festivals are there. Except for Hindus, there is no restriction in the festival of any religion. Shiv Sena speaks of Hindutva but their Hindutva ended the day they parted ways with BJP."

Asked about the lookout circular issued against Rane's family members by Pune City Police, the Union Minister said, "It is wrong. We neither received notice nor do we have any information. We already paid off the loan of Rs 25 crore. We have asked the bank to inform us about the amount of interest. For settlement, the date is October 16. We will go to court against whoever is trying to defame us."



Pune city police on Thursday issued a lookout circular against Union Minister Narayan Rane's wife Neelam Rane and son Nitesh Rane in connection with cases related to unpaid loans taken from a financial institution.

Mumbai Police on Thursday imposed Section 144 in the city from September 10 to 19 to curb the public celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No processions of Ganpati will be allowed and more than five persons can't gather at a place, said the Mumbai Commissioner's office.

Devotees have to take the darshan of Lord Ganesha online and they cannot visit mandapas across the city.

The order is being issued from Mumbai Commissioner's office and will be applicable under the jurisdiction area Mumbai Police Commissionerate. (ANI)

