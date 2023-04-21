Maharashtra govt to file curative plea in SC over Maratha reservation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Maharashtra government will file a curative petition in Supreme Court after its review petition on the Maratha reservation was dismissed a day before, said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday.



"Important discussion was held with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Advocate General and other ministers. We will file a curative petition in court as soon as possible. We directed instructions to the Advocate General on this. Maharashtra government is determined to serve justice to the Maratha community," Shinde said.

The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the review petition filed by the Maharashtra government (then Maha Vikas Aghadi government on June 23, 2021) challenging the May 5, 2021, judgment of the top court which declared reservation benefits to the Maratha community with the quota limit in the State in excess of 50 per cent, as unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court, on May 5, 2021 struck down the reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for the Maratha community brought in by the Maharashtra government in 2018, saying it exceeded the 50 per cent cap imposed earlier. (ANI)

