Maharashtra govt to provide round-the-clock police protection at DR BR Ambedkar's residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that the government has decided to provide round-the-clock protection at the residence of Dr BR Ambedkar in Mumbai.

"Government has decided to provide round-the-clock police protection to Rajgruh, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's residence in Mumbai," Deshmukh told reporters here.

"Dr Ambedkar is revered by all the Indians, the attack on his house is being investigated and the Cabinet discussed it today. The decision to provide protection there was taken by the Cabinet," he added.

Earlier premises of Dr BR Ambedkar's house 'Rajgruha' was vandalised here by unidentified persons on Tuesday. The CCTV cameras were also damaged.

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had informed that he has directed the police to investigate the incident and arrest the culprits. (ANI)

