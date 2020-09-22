Maharashtra Health Minister gives week's deadline for Pune COVID hospital to become fully operational

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday visited Jumbo COVID Hospital in Pune and took stock of the various facilities at the centre. He gave a deadline of seven days to the facility to become fully operational.



"400 beds out of the 850-bedded Jumbo COVID Hospital have been made functional. I have instructed the officials to make remaining beds operational within seven days. The delay was due to lack of medical staff here," he said while speaking to media.

Tope also told hospital authorities to install a mobile CT scan facility in the centre and also to focus on the treatment of non-COVID patients by ensuring a smooth flow of medicines.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has a total of 2,91,630 active cases of coronavirus. So far, 8,84,341 patients have been cured and 32,671 have died after contracting the infection. (ANI)

