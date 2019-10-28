Maharashtra: Independent MLA Rajendra Raut extends support to BJP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Independent MLA Rajendra Raut, who won from Barshi constituency in the recent Assembly polls in Maharashtra, met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and extended his support to the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government in the state on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, BJP rebel MLA Geeta Jain too extended her support to the BJP.



She had contested against BJP's candidate Narendra Mehta from Mira Bhayandar constituency in Thane in the October 21 Assembly polls.



The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections. (ANI)

