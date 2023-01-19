Maharashtra: Independent MLC candidate Satyajeet Tambe suspended from Congress for six years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): The Congress Party on Thursday suspended Satyajeet Tambe from the party for a period of six years.



The action comes after Tambe, former Maharashtra Youth Congress, filed his nomination as an independent candidate from the Nashik division graduates constituency for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls.

In a letter issued on Thursday, Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole said, "Satyajeet Tambe filed his nomination paper as an independent candidate from the Nashik division graduates constituency for the upcoming state Legislative Council polls."

"We (Congress) suspended him from the party for six years," Patole said in his letter. (ANI)

