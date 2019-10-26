Maharashtra: King's son won't become king, says BJP's newly elected MLA Satpute

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): A king's son will not become a king but the person who deserves will become the king, said BJP's newly-elected MLA Ram Satpute.

"Being the son of a labourer, I believe, Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahi Banega/Jo Asli Haqdar Hoga Wahi Raja Banega (King's son will not become the king. The person who deserves will become the king)," said Satpute while speaking to ANI.

Son of a labourer, Satpute was recently elected to Maharashtra Assembly from Malshiras constituency. He defeated Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Uttamrao Shivdas Jankar.

"I belong to a very poor family. My party has reposed its faith in me. My parents used to work in a sugarcane mill. The best phase of my life was when I was working with the ABVP for the welfare of students. Nationalism runs in my blood," he said.

Satpute further extended his thanks to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

"I used to stay extremely busy before the elections. I did not get time to talk to my parents. They used to call up my friends and ask about me and my work. Today my parents are really happy. The opposition tried to show money power during the campaigning process but the people elected me as their MLA," he said.

"Now I have to work for the backward classes of the society and for the youths as well. According to me, people have elected me as I am a youth leader and also BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has taken a lot of efforts for the public," he said.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has got an absolute majority in Maharashtra assembly polls. BJP has emerged as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena has bagged 56 seats. (ANI)

