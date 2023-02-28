Maharashtra Legislative Council adjourned after Opposition create ruckus in House over farmer's issue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): The Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned on Tuesday till Wednesday after opposition legislators created a ruckus on the issue of farmers demanding an appropriate price for onions as prices dipped.

The Opposition leader of the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve said that they were demanding a discussion on the farmer's issue with the government but the government did not do so, hence the council was adjourned for the day.

"We were demanding discussions with the government on the issue of farmers, but the government did not discuss this matter and thus the council has been adjourned for the day," said Ambadas.

While contradicting Ambadas's statement, BJP leader and MLC Praveen Darekar said, "The Maharashtra government is in the favour of the farmers, but the opposition leaders do not want the house to run and walked out. Thus the house is adjourned till tomorrow."

"Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was replying on the onion issue in the House, but the opponents were not ready to listen to the answer and created a ruckus and went outside the House," added MLC Praveen.



Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs on Tuesday reached Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha carrying onions on their head and wearing onion garlands demanding appropriate prices for onions.

Earlier on Monday, owing to a low wholesale price of onions, the farmers stopped auctions at Nashik's Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC).

This was followed by a protest of the onion-growers association Maharashtra State Onion Growers' Association against the government.

Due to the gradual decline in onion prices, the farmers began their agitation at the Lasalgaon APMC resulting in the stoppage of the onion auctions. The organization demanded that the onions be sold at the right price. The sale of onions at the auction was stopped as they were being sold at prices as low as Rs 1/kg or Rs 2/kg.

Due to the huge yield of the onion crop, its prices are falling down in other states as well.

Onion is the main cash crop in Maharashtra and it accounts for 35 to 40 per cent of the country's total production of the staple vegetable. (ANI)

