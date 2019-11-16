Maharashtra: Meeting of NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena with Governor postponed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): The meeting of the delegation of the three parties-NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena with the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was postponed till further notice.

It was scheduled to take place at 4.30 pm today.

Recently, the Congress and the NCP, which fought the assembly polls together along with the Shiv Sena had prepared a draft common minimum programme (CMP).

The three parties have been making efforts to form a non-BJP government in the state where the President's Rule was imposed earlier this week.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP, who had fought the polls together, could not form the government due to differences over power-sharing.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the state with 105 seats in 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)