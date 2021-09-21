Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab files Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Kirit Somaiya

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Maharashtra transport minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab filed Rs 100 crore defamation suit against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in Bombay High Court on Tuesday for allegedly making "malicious and defamatory" statements.

Parab, taking to Twitter said, "I had sent a legal notice to Kirit Somaiya for defaming me and had asked him to apologize within 72 hours. But since he did not apologize, today I have filed a defamation suit of Rs 100 crore against Kirit Somaiya in the High Court."

Similarly, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif yesterday said that he would be filing a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Somaiya.



Notably, Somaiya was scheduled to visit the properties owned by Maharashtra Minister Hasan Mushrif in Kolhapur, in which he claims corruption has taken place. However, he was detained at Karad Railway Station while en route to Kolhapur.

Earlier, Somaiya had levelled allegations of money laundering against Maharashtra Cabinet Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Anil Parab and had also alleged that Mushrif and his family members are involved in money laundering and have stakes in shell companies.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court will be hearing a plea against Parab filed by a suspended RTO officer seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged corruption in the Transport Department of the state on October 8.

The minister was also summoned by the ED in connection with a money laundering case on August 29. (ANI)

