Maharashtra minister Bacchu Kadu threatens Danve over remark on farmers' protest

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Bacchu Kadu has slammed Union Minister Raosaheb Danve's statement that 'China and Pakistan are behind the ongoing protest by farmers and said that "we will have to enter his house and beat him up".

"Farmers' protests are going on across the country. Everyone is supporting it. His remark that Pakistan and China behind farmers' protests, he has insulted farmers. If Raosaheb Davne sees farmers protest like this way, we will have to get his DNA checked to see whether Indian or Pakistani," Kadu told ANI.

"Last time he made such a statement, we had gheraoed his house. Now, the situation is such that we will have to enter his house and beat him up," he said.

Earlier, speaking at an event in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, Raosaheb Danve has said that China and Pakistan have a hand behind the farmers' protest.

"The agitation that is going on is not that of farmers. China and Pakistan have a hand behind this. Muslims in this country were incited first. What was said (to them)? That NRC is coming, CAA is coming and Muslims will have to leave this country," he said.



Farmer unions have rejected the government's proposals on changes in the three farm laws and said the protest would intensify till the laws were repealed.



The farmer unions had called a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday in support of their demand which was supported by several political parties.



The farmers are protesting against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce(Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

