Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal owns Benami properties in Mumbai, alleges BJP leader

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday alleged that Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal owned Benami properties in Mumbai.

The BJP leader said Bhujbal and his family owns a building named 'Le Petite Fleur'in Khar area of Mumbai and that the building is among the numerous benami properties of the Bhujbal family.

Addressing reporters here, Somaiya said: "The minister in Uddhav Thackeray government Chhagan Bhujbal is involved in money laundering of Rs 120 crore which he earned through corruption. He constructed the building under the name of his shell company 'Parvesh Construction'. His family stays in the same building. Income Tax Department has already attached this property on Benami Property Act and filed prosecution at Mumbai's Session court. I want to ask Chhagan Bhujbal under which capacity his family is staying in this building."



"On paper, it belongs to Parvesh Construction Pvt Ltd. The two personal assistants of Chhagan Bhujbal, Satyam Kesarkar and Nimish Bendre are the directors of the company. The shell companies' operators have accepted that the shell companies are owned by Bhujbals. This Benami property is owned by him. I wish the hearing on this matter soon starts at session court and Bhujbal is sentenced to 7 years imprisonment," stated the former BJP MP.

Taking Twitter, Somaiya wrote, "Tomorrow at 4 pm I will Visit BENAMI property of Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. La Petite Fleur Building ( Solitaire Building) 15 Convent Avenue, Near Flower Academy, Off SV Road, Santacruz (W) Mumbai. It is developed by Parvesh Construction Pvt Ltd ( Benami Company of Bhujbal)."

He further alleged that Maharashtra cabinet minister Anil Parab owns two illegal resorts in No Development Zone'.

"Anil Parab has two illegal resorts at Murud Seashore Dapoli. 1. Sai Resort NX 2. Sea Conch Resort. Both are in No Development Zone within CRZ III," he tweeted. (ANI)

