Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik appears before ED in connection with money laundering case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik arrived at the office of the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case allegedly linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The ED had summoned the minister today morning, but the officials of the agency went to his house and brought him to its office.

Last week, the ED on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.



Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources on Tuesday.

The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to late Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, in Nagpada.

The agency had also questioned Dawood's nephew and Parkar's son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel's henchman Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruits.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

