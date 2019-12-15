Maharashtra: Ministerial portfolios of Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal changed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday changed the portfolios of Maharashtra Cabinet Ministers Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal.

With the approval of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Water Resources and Sectoral Development portfolio was allotted to Patil and Food and Civil Supplies, Minority Development, and Welfare was given to Bhujbal.

On December 12, while NCP's Jayant Patil was given Finance and Planning, Housing, Food Supply, and Labour, Bhujbal was allocated the charge of Rural Development, Social Justice, Water Resources and State Excise.



Both NCP leaders took oath as ministers on November 28.



Uddhav Thackeray is leading a government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congres in the state. (ANI)

