Maharashtra: MLA Bhaskar Jadhav terms scuffle between Shiv Sena factions at BMC "misuse of power" by CM Shinde

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav on Thursday condemned the scuffle between the two Shiv Sena factions and said that the incident was the "misuse of power" by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In another incident between the two Shiv Sena factions on Wednesday, a scuffle broke out between Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena units at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in Mumbai.

Reacting to the scuffle, Uddhav Thackeray's faction MLA Bhaskar Jadhav said, "This is very unfortunate and condemnable as this office belonged to Shiv Sena for years. The way MP Rahul Shewale was accompanied by former Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske, who participated in the scuffle and has nothing to do with the BMC, was a misuse of power from CM Shinde."



He further said that CM Shinde is not a "hardworking person".

"I know Shinde very well he is not a hardworking person and neither has he worked on the ground. The term of BMC has ended, all the corporaters here are the ex-corporaters," Jadhav added.

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Minister and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday said that the Uddhav Thackeray faction has to realise that they have "lost" the majority.

"I feel peace should be restored and they (Uddhav Thackeray faction) should realise that they have lost the majority. Even in Gram Panchayat elections, they were in the fifth position," he said.

The winter session commenced on Monday in Nagpur. After two years, the assembly session is being held in Nagpur. It was in 2019 when the winter session was held in Nagpur. Further due to the COVID pandemic, the session could not be held in Nagpur for two years. (ANI)

