Maharashtra Nationalist Mahila Congress president Chitra Kishor Wagh quits NCP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chitra Kishor Wagh on Friday resigned as President of Nationalist Mahila Congress Maharashtra Pradesh. She also gave up the primary membership of the party.

In her resignation letter to the NCP president Sharad Pawar, she said, "I hereby submit my resignation as president of Nationalist Mahila Congress Maharashtra Pradesh as well as Primary Membership of Nationalist Congress Party.

"I am indeed grateful to you for giving me all the opportunities to serve and be the voice of women in Maharashtra," she said. (ANI)

