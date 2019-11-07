Maharashtra: NCP attacks Fadnavis for not keeping promise of 50:50 to Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): As the ruling alliance of BJP-Shiv Sena is yet to iron out differences and form the government, NCP's Maharashtra unit president Jayant Patil on Thursday attacked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for not keeping the promise of 50:50 formula to its ally in the state.

"'I Live my words' man who does such branding for himself could not give his words for his 25 years old ally. The one who could not keep his words for his such an old ally, how would he keep his words to the people of Maharashtra," Patil tweeted along with video clips of Fadnavis announcing the equal distribution of powers between Shiv Sena and BJP in the state before 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, who are partners in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, had fought the assembly polls together. While the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the recently held elections, it is yet to stake a claim for government formation.

The BJP won 105 seats while Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

Even after getting the required numbers to form the government, there has been a delay in cobbling up a coalition as Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections.

However, Fadnavis has said that Shiv Sena was not promised the chief ministerial post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

