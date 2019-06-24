Maharashtra: Neelam Gorhe elected as Deputy Chairperson of state Legislative Council

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:17 IST

Ram Rahim's parole matter is sub-judice, decision to be taken by...

Ambala (Haryana) [India], June 24 (ANI): Jail Minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Monday said that the matter relating to giving parole to jailed self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is sub-judice and the final call will only be taken by the Police Commissioner, as per the rule.