Maharashtra: Neelam Gorhe elected as Deputy Chairperson of state Legislative Council

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Dr Neelam Gorhe on Monday was elected unopposed as the Deputy Chairperson of state Legislative Council.
For the last 17 years, Gorhe has been working in the Legislative Council.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar is the chairman of the Council. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:55 IST
