Maharashtra: Opposition to target govt over border dispute, investment loss

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): The opposition in the Maharashtra assembly will corner the Eknath Shinde government over the state losing investment projects and the border row with Karnataka in the winter session scheduled to begin on December 19 in Nagpur, leader of the opposition Ajit Pawar said on Sunday.

"Many projects that came under Maharashtra were handed over to other states. Through these projects, lakhs of youths were to get employment, the CM and the Deputy Chief Minister should have put this before the Prime Minister, but he (Shinde) said that PM has assured to give new projects but this is not a solution," Ajit Pawar said addressing a press conference.

The Opposition has been targeting the Eknath Shinde-BJP government since the Vedanta-Foxconn project chose Gujarat to set up an ambitious semiconductor plant.

Other issues were on remarks by state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Shivaji, unemployment, and inflation.

"The Governor, senior ministers, and MLAs of the ruling party are making objectionable and derogatory statements against great men. They are not even sorry for their remarks," Pawar said adding that they will raise this issue in the assembly.

Addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad on November 19, Governor Koshyari said, "If someone asks who your idol is, you don't have to go out looking for one. You will find them right here in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones -- from Babasaheb Ambedkar to (Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways) Nitin Gadkari."



This statement sparked a massive furore and drew censure from Maratha organizations and opposition leaders alike.

Ajit Pawar further accused the state government of not fulfilling the expectations of the people.

"It has been nearly six months that the state government has come to power, but it has not been able to fulfil the expectations of the people," Pawar said.

"It is our demand that 865 villages situated on the Maharashtra and Karnataka border should be included in Maharashtra. Maharashtra CM should have replied in the same way as Bommai responded to the issue," NCP leader said.

The winter session will start on Monday in Nagpur. After two years, the assembly session is being held in Nagpur. It was in 2019 when the winter session was held in Nagpur. Further due to the COVID pandemic, the session could not be held in Nagpur for two years.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra cabinet on Sunday approved the decision to introduce Lokayukta law in the state. The Lokayukta will be appointed in the state on the lines of the Lokpal at the Centre. A committee of five former judges will be part of Lokayukta. The Chief Minister and the cabinet will be under the ambit of Lokayukta.

"Today in the cabinet meeting, we have taken important decisions. We have approved the Anna Hazare Committee report on introducing Lokayukta in Maharashtra on the lines of Lokpal. A Bill will be brought in this session," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters. (ANI)

