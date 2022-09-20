Maharashtra panchayat polls: BJP-Eknath Shinde camp, Uddhav-led MVA both claim victory

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): The ruling alliance of the BJP and Ekanth Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena as well as the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have both claimed victory in the just concluded elections to gram panchayats in Maharashtra.

After results were declared of the polls held on Sunday in which voting took place on 581 panchayats spread across 16 districts in the state, both sides claimed they had won.

BJP claimed that it won 274 gram panchayats along with its ally Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena winning 41 others.

The party further claimed that NCP, Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena have respectively won only 62, 37 and 12 gram panchayats.

Speaking to ANI after the declaration of the results, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "It is a verification stamp for our Shiv Sena and BJP alliance by the people of Maharashtra."

The Chief Minister, who walked out of the Shiv Sena in June after a rebellion, said that the victory is a mandate by the people that they have "accepted" the alliance between the two parties.

"It also clears that we're not the Shinde faction only but we are the real Shiv Sena and people have accepted our alliance where we have won more than 300 panchayats. We will contest together in upcoming polls too," he said.

Meanwhile, NCP state president Jayant Patil dismissed the BJP's claims and said that it is the MVA that has secured victory in the polls.

"As there are no party symbols allotted for the gram panchayat polls by the Election Commission, so everyone can claim victory. There is no truth in BJP-Shinde faction claims but on the contrary, the real fact is that NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress, means MVA has won the elections for gram panchayat with a clear majority over BJP Shinde faction," he said. (ANI)