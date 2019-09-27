Maharashtra polls: BJP-Shiv Sena to announce seat-sharing arrangement by Monday

By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Shiv Sena and BJP will announce the seat-sharing arrangement for the ensuing Maharashtra Assembly polls, scheduled for October 21, by Monday.

"Shiv Sena will get 128 seats while the BJP will field its candidates on 160 seats. 15 to 18 seats will be given to small alliance partner," sources in the Shiv Sena told ANI.

The discussion for the post of Deputy Chief Minister from the Shiv Sena will take place later, sources added.

Talking to ANI, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said: "Yes, we are in an alliance and will fight the state election together."

On seat-sharing formula, he said: "Earlier this year, during the Lok Sabha elections both Amit Shah and Uddhav Thackrey, agreed on 50-50 seat-sharing formula but now the BJP leaders are holding closed doors meeting in Delhi over seat-sharing."

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also there in the meeting and he must have gone back to Mumbai with a formula," added Raut.

He further said: "Shiv Sena believes in giving rather than taking. Considering Aditya Thackeray as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra is baseless. Thackrey family never runs behind power."

On the other hand, BJP sources have indicated that almost everything is final and both parties will fight elections together. BJP will retain the big brother status in the alliance and is expected to get around 20 more seats than the Shiv Sena, they said.

BJP has called the crucial Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Sunday to finalise the name of party candidates for Haryana and Maharashtra candidates.

The NCP and the Congress have already announced a seat-sharing agreement for Maharashtra polls, where both the parties would be contesting on 125 seats each in the 288-member Assembly. (ANI)

