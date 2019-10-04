Candidates list release by Congress on Friday for Maharashtra Assembly polls.
Candidates list release by Congress on Friday for Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Maharashtra polls: Congress fields Hamlata Patil from Nashik Central, Suresh Thorat from Shirdi

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:30 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Congress on Friday approved the candidature of Hamlata Ninad Patil from Nashik Central and Suresh Jagannath Thorat from Shirdi for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.
The Congress will be contesting the polls in alliance with the NCP. Both parties will contest on 125 seats each in the 288-member Assembly and its allies will field their candidates on rest 38 seats.
Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes results will take place on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:12 IST

India won't join BRI, its concept won't apply to us: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday shot down speculations on whether India would copy China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), reiterating New Delhi's longstanding position on the project.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:59 IST

India has a new energy on foreign affairs: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday outlined India's contributions across the world and said New Delhi is willing to engage more with countries pertaining to different matters.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:46 IST

Bihar floods: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey chairs emergency...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Union State Health Minister Ashwani Choubey on Friday called for an emergency meeting of the doctors to deal with the possibility of the spread of diseases due to waterlogging in the state, triggered by heavy rainfall.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:42 IST

Rajnath invites investment from defence industry, says 'not...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asked the industries in the sector to come forward to achieve India's 5-trillion-dollar economy target, stating that his doors are open for everyone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:32 IST

Pak missed chance to improve ties with India by not inviting...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad on Friday said Pakistan had missed another opportunity to improve relations with India by not sending an invite to the Centre for the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:24 IST

India moving into authoritarian state: Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the country is moving into "authoritarian state" and claimed of massive joblessness.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:20 IST

HAL trade union strike will be considered illegal, workmen to...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Friday said that the proposed indefinite strike by firm's trade union starting October 14, will tantamount to be "illegal" and workmen are bound to lose various company benefits if they go ahead with it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:18 IST

No hearing on Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid title suit tomorrow: SC

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday said that no hearing would take place tomorrow in Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid land (Title) dispute case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:16 IST

PMC Bank scam: HDIL Directors sent to police custody till Oct 9

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Promoters of debt-ridden Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, accused in Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam, were sent to police custody till October 9 by the Esplanade Court.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:15 IST

Respect every language in our Constitution: BJD Acharya hits out...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): A day after actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan termed Hindi as 'a child in diapers' Vice President of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Prasanna Acharya on Friday said every language mentioned in the Constitution needs to be respected.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:14 IST

Nitish Kumar files nomination for JDU national president's post

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday filed his nomination for Janata Dal-United (JDU) national president's post.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:11 IST

Chhattisgarh: Yatra organised under CM's leadership to promote...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): A week-long 'padyatra' (foot march) under the banner 'Gandhi Vichaar Yatra' organised in Raipur city on Friday and will continue till October 10, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. This campaign aims to promote the vision and teachings of

Read More
iocl