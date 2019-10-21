Bollywood actors Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh at a polling in Latur on Monday. Photo/ANI
Bollywood actors Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh at a polling in Latur on Monday. Photo/ANI

Maharashtra polls: Genelia, Riteish Deshmukh cast their votes in Latur; Madhuri Dixit in Mumbai

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:14 IST

Latur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Bollywood couple Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh along with their family cast their votes at a polling booth in Latur on Monday and asserted that every voter to exercise their democratic right.
"I think everyone, along with their friends and families should go on and vote. My two brothers are contesting and I have campaigned for both but I believe they will win based on the work done by them," Riteish told ANI here.
Amit and Dhiraj, brothers of the actor, are contesting in the Maharashtra election for the Congress party.
Upon being asked about the rains in the region on the polling day, Riteish said, "It is great that its raining in Latur. While rains are falling from the heavens but there should be a rain of votes on the ground too."
His wife Genelia too agreed with Riteish and added that the rains were a blessing from her husband's late father and former chief minister of Maharashtra Vilasrao Deshmukh.
"Its a very important day and everybody should go out to vote. I think the rains today are our father's blessing from up above," Genelia said.
'Dhak-Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit too cast her vote at a polling booth in Mumbai and urged her fans to come out cast their ballot.
"I cast my vote here and I urge all my fans to do the same," Dixit told reporters here after casting her vote.
Polling for 90 seats of Haryana and 288 constituencies of Maharashtra began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm in the evening. (ANI)

