Actor Govinda campaigns for BJP candidate in Maharashtra Assembly polls on Saturday.
Actor Govinda campaigns for BJP candidate in Maharashtra Assembly polls on Saturday.

Maharashtra polls: Govinda campaigns for BJP candidate in Buldhana

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:01 IST

Buldhana (Maharashtra) Oct 19 (ANI): Actor and former Congress MP, Govinda on Saturday campaigned for Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti, BJP's candidate from Malkapur assembly constituency in the state.
Sitting atop on an open jeep with Sancheti, the Bollywood veteran actor waved and greeted the public during a roadshow here.
Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra are scheduled to take place on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:08 IST

Shimla: Every Diwali comes with a lot of excitement for these...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): As the festival of light draws closer, specially-abled children of Udaan Special School get busy preparing themselves for Diwali celebrations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:00 IST

Court restrains UP police from arresting jailed lawmaker Mukhtar...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Saturday restrained the state police from arresting Abbas Ansari, an international shooting player and son of jailed lawmaker Mukhtar Ansari, in connection with recovery the of arms from his possession

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:51 IST

PM targets Congress for letting Kartarpur Sahib stay in Pakistan...

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday targeted the Congress over India not having a corridor connecting Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan for seven decades and also over the key pilgrimage centre linked to Guru Nanak Dev being allowed to be in the neighb

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:44 IST

Delhi: EDMC sprinkles water on roads to reduce dust pollution

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): With an aim to curb the menace of dust pollution, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Saturday began sprinkling water on the roads.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:39 IST

ED conducts raids at 14 locations of DHFL and promoters, for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at locations of DHFL and its promoters in connection with loan sanctioned to Sunblink Real Estate, which has alleged links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Iqbal Mirchi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:37 IST

Maharashtra: BJP has highest number of tribal, OBC MLAs, says Amit Shah

Navapur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the highest number of MLAs belonging to the tribal and OBC community.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:23 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Fire breaks out at godown in Mandi district

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a godown in Ner Chowk area of Mandi here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:22 IST

Congress had separated an integral part of Pakistan, says Sibal

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): In a clear reference to the separation of Bangladesh from Pakistan, Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday said that his party had also taken action against the neighbouring country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:18 IST

Maharashtra polls: Fadnavis holds massive roadshow in Nagpur on...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): On the last day of assembly elections campaigning in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday held a massive roadshow in Nagpur city, to garner votes for BJP.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:13 IST

Priyanka Gandhi accuses BJP leaders of berating achievements of others

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were more interested in berating the achievements of others than doing their own jobs.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:11 IST

TN: Dead fishes seen floating in backwater near Dhanushkodi

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Dead fish were seen floating in the backwater besides Kothandaramaswamy Temple near Dhanushkodi on Saturday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:57 IST

Telangana: Police protection for RTC buses in Gadwal

Gadwal (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): In Gadwal city of Telangana, Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses are being run with the police protection.

Read More
iocl