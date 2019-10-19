Maharashtra polls: Rs 4 crore unaccounted cash seized in Worli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Days before the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Election Commission has seized Rs 4 crore unaccounted cash in Worli Assembly constituency area.

The cash was seized from a vehicle near Bandra-Worli sea link at around 6.30 pm.

Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra are scheduled to take place on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)