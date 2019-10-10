Maharashtra polls: Shah wonders how Rahul, Pakistan have similar 'mindset' on Article 370, surgical strikes

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah on Thursday targeted Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi for allegedly seeking proof of surgical strikes and protesting against the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A 'like Pakistan' and wondered how Pakistan and Gandhi scion have a similar mindset every time.

"Both Rahul Gandhi and Pakistan want proof of surgical strikes. Rahul also protests against the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A like Pakistan. I cannot understand how they have a similar mindset every time," said Shah, while addressing a rally here in Solapur.

Shah said the Congress had claimed that "river of blood" was flowing in Kashmir after the removal of Article 370 but now the Valley is peaceful and "not a single bullet" was fired.

Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the initiative of removing Article 370 to ensure that Jammu and Kashmir was mainstreamed with the entire Indian Union.

Lambasting the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, Shah asked both the parties to clear their stand on the abrogation of Article 370.

"Why did you not vote for it in the Parliament? Why did you not support Prime Minister Modi on the initiative? Is politics more important for them than the nation," he said.

Shah underscored the difference between the Congress and the BJP over the issue of national security and said that late BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first to congratulate former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi after India won 1971 war against Pakistan because nation always comes first for his party.

He further alleged that while Congress and NCP give tickets only to their family members, the BJP is the only political party that gives an opportunity to its smallest worker to rise through the ranks and hold higher positions.

The BJP president maintained that under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra has chosen the path of development.

"In the last five years, the Fadnavis government has supplied water to 20,000 villages at just Rs 9,000 crore. The double-engine BJP government, here in the state as well as at the Centre, has worked towards Maharashtra's growth and take it forward," he said.

He said that 3-3 Chief Ministers were changed in 5 years during the Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra and there was corruption.

The Home Minister alleged that Congress and NCP government have taken the flats allotted for the widows of soldiers and have misused the Rs 72,000 crore allotted for irrigation.

The single-phased polls for Maharashtra Assembly are scheduled to take place on October 21. The counting of votes will begin on October 24. (ANI)

