Maharashtra: Raut drags Shinde Sena, BJP into row over governor's Shivaji remark

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Senior Shiv Sena leader from the Uddhav Thackeray faction, Sanjay Raut, on Saturday hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari over his statement labelling Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an 'old icon'.

Addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad on Saturday, the Maharashtra governor said, "If someone asks who your idol is, you don't have to go out looking for one. You will find them right here in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones -- from Babasaheb Ambedkar to (Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways) Nitin Gadkari."

Responding to the governor's statement, Raut also dragged the ruling Eknath Shinde Sena faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into the controversy, asking who would the rival Sena faction and the BJP call an 'old icon' next.

Speaking to ANI, Raut, who is also the editor of the party's official mouthpiece 'Saamana', said, "Shivaji Maharaj has become an old icon now. Governor, Shinde faction and the BJP, who will be the next old icon?"

Exhorting the people to rise up and protest the governor's statement, Raut said it was time for the Marathas to 'wake up' and show their srength and resolve to vent their collectiuve outrage against the remark.



An emotive and iconic figure in Maharashtra, transcending political affiliations, the governor's remark on the Maratha warrior did not go down well with leaders.

A spokesperson for the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena condemned the governor's statement saying he is known to disrespect great leaders.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not only our deity but our source of inspiration. He will always be the idol for all of us," Anand Dubey, a spokesman for the Uddhav faction said in a statement.

"Going by the governor's statements, even Lord Ram and Lord Krishna have become old idols. Must we find new deities now to worship?" Dubey asked, adding that the governor's statement should be strongly condemned.

Raut, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case, was granted bail by a PMLA court on November 9.

Along with Sanjay Raut, the second accused in this case, Praveen Raut, was also granted bail by the PMLA court. (ANI)

