Maharashtra records 60.5 per cent polling till 6 pm

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Maharashtra saw 60.5 per cent voter turnout till 6 pm in assembly polls, the Election Commission said on Monday.

The polling percentage was 60.25 per cent in the bypoll for Satara Lok Sabha seat.

The state had recorded 63.08 poll percentage in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and 60.79 per cent in this year's General Elections. (ANI)