Maharashtra relaxes curbs on recruitment process though state public service commission

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Making way for recruitment by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), the state government has allowed special exemption from restrictions put on the recruitment process in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday asked all government departments in the state to send a proposal to MPSC by August 15 for the restoration of vacant posts.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only public health and medical education departments were allowed to carry out the recruitment but had put restrictions on recruitment of all other departments. Now, this restriction is being relaxed as a special case," said Pawar during a review meeting regarding the recruitment of the MPSC posts.



As per the government resolutions dated May 4 and June 24, the recruitment process for vacancies in other departments of the state was restricted.

The move came after 24-year-old Swapnil Lonkar, a Maharashtra government job aspirant allegedly committed suicide at his house in Pune's Hadapsar area on June 30.

On July 5, during the two-day monsoon session of the state assembly, Pawar had taken cognisance of Lonkar's suicide and said the posts for which the MPSC exams were completed will be filled up on a priority basis by July 31. (ANI)

