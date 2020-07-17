Maharashtra reports 8,308 new coronavirus cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): As many as 8,308 new COVID-19 cases and 258 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Friday.

The total number of cases rise to 2,92,589 including 1,60,357 recovered cases, 1,20,480 active cases and 11,452 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

10 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 2438 including 102 active cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government also issued guideline for Bakra Eid (Eid-ul-Adha) celebration this year.

"Prayers should not be offered in mosques or Eidgahs or public places but should be done at home only. Currently, all operating livestock markets will remain closed. If citizens want to buy animals, they should buy it online or by phone, read the guideline," read the guideline.

The government has already banned all religious programs due to contagious conditions caused by COVID-19.

A meeting was recently held between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. In that meeting, it was unanimously decided that Bakra Eid should be celebrated simply this year on the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak.

"If possible people shall make the symbolic sacrifice. The restrictions imposed in the Containment Area will remain in force. There will be no relaxation on the occasion of Bakra Eid," the guideline said. (ANI)

