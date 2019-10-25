Maharashtra: Results for 286 Assembly constituencies declared, BJP bags 105 seats

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The results for 286 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra were declared on Thursday with the BJP securing a total of 105 seats and its alliance partner Shiv Sena, 56 seats.

As per the Election Commission, BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena (56), Congress (44) and the Nationalist Congress Party (54).

While Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi won 3 seats, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Prahar Janshakti Party and Samajwadi Party won 2 seats each.

One seat each was bagged by Sawbhimani Pakasha, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Peasants and Workers Party of India, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Krantikari Shetkari Party, Jan Surajya Shakti and Communist Party of India (Marxist).

BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls.

In this election, the BJP vociferously raised the issues of national security and development during the polls while the opposition sought to keep the campaign focused on issues such as "economic slowdown" and "job losses".

While BJP and Shiv Sena returned to power in Maharashtra with a performance that was apparently short of their expectations, the NCP increased its numbers as compared to the 2014 elections. The Congress slipped to the fourth position in a state where it was once the dominant player.

The NCP also won the prestigious by-poll to Satara Lok Sabha seat, where its candidate Shriniwas Patil defeated BJP's Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji. Bhosale had left the NCP and joined BJP last month.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had campaigned extensively in the state to boost the party's prospects.

It will be the first time that Maharashtra will have the BJP chief minister for the second successive term in office. (ANI)