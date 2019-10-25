Result of Maharashtra Assembly polls.
Result of Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Maharashtra: Results for 286 Assembly constituencies declared, BJP bags 105 seats

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 01:58 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The results for 286 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra were declared on Thursday with the BJP securing a total of 105 seats and its alliance partner Shiv Sena, 56 seats.
As per the Election Commission, BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena (56), Congress (44) and the Nationalist Congress Party (54).
While Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi won 3 seats, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Prahar Janshakti Party and Samajwadi Party won 2 seats each.
One seat each was bagged by Sawbhimani Pakasha, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Peasants and Workers Party of India, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Krantikari Shetkari Party, Jan Surajya Shakti and Communist Party of India (Marxist).
BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls.
In this election, the BJP vociferously raised the issues of national security and development during the polls while the opposition sought to keep the campaign focused on issues such as "economic slowdown" and "job losses".
While BJP and Shiv Sena returned to power in Maharashtra with a performance that was apparently short of their expectations, the NCP increased its numbers as compared to the 2014 elections. The Congress slipped to the fourth position in a state where it was once the dominant player.
The NCP also won the prestigious by-poll to Satara Lok Sabha seat, where its candidate Shriniwas Patil defeated BJP's Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji. Bhosale had left the NCP and joined BJP last month.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar had campaigned extensively in the state to boost the party's prospects.
It will be the first time that Maharashtra will have the BJP chief minister for the second successive term in office. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 02:57 IST

Those who recommended candidates for Maha polls must asses...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): After Congress faced poll debacle in Maharashtra, miffed party leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday said that those who recommended names for candidates should asses the results.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 02:44 IST

Nadda meets Shah as Haryana gets hung assembly

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): After meeting Haryana leaders, BJP working president JP Nadda met the party's president Amit Shah at his residence here during the wee hours of Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 02:33 IST

Not aware of Mamata's invitation: WB Guv

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday said that he is not aware of the invitation sent for him by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 02:04 IST

Lokhit Party leader meets Nadda as BJP falls short of seats to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda, the winning candidate from Sirsa assembly constituency in Haryana, left from the residence of BJP working president J P Nadda late on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 01:09 IST

Surjewala loses from Kaithal by 1,246 votes

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala lost election from his traditional seat of Kaithal by a narrow margin of 1,246 votes in the Haryana assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 01:09 IST

Kumaraswamy hits back at Siddaramaiah, asks him to 'honestly'...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday targetted senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah over the collapse of the 14-month-old coalition government in the state and asked him to "honestly" answer who caused the damage.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 00:47 IST

Haryana: Winning independent from Rania extends support to BJP

Rania (Haryana) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Ranjit Singh, an independent candidate who won from Rania constituency, on Thursday extended support to Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the formation of government in Haryana.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 00:22 IST

BJP wins Maharashtra with Shiv Sena, emerges single-largest...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls and the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Haryana in the first major electoral battle after the Lok Sabha elections this year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 23:32 IST

India aims to feature among top 25 countries in ease of doing...

Stockholm [Sweden], October 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the government is targeting to become one of the top 25 countries in ease of doing business by the year 2024.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 23:32 IST

KCR draws Opposition ire over comment concerning people of UP, Bihar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said his government will bring back people of Telangana working in Gulf countries as the manpower in the projects state comes from Bihar and UP.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 23:32 IST

Haryana poll: BJP wins 40 seats, Cong 31, JJP 10

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The BJP won 40 seats in Haryana Assembly poll, the result of which was declared on Thursday, as compared to 47 seats the party bagged in the last Assembly poll. Congress logged victory on 31 seats, while JJP got 10 seats. INLD, which had won 19 seats in 2

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 23:12 IST

BJP has to stop with politics of polarisation, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday urged BJP to stop with "polarisation" politics and asserted that the election results of Maharashtra and Haryana were not what the national party had expected.

Read More
iocl