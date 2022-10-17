Maharashtra: Shinde camp MLA urges CM to not field candidate for Andheri East bypoll

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): Ahead of the Andheri East bye-election, Eknath Shinde camp MLA on Sunday writes to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde requesting to speak with BJP for an unopposed election of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate Rutuja Latke.

The letter was a jolt to Eknath Shinde and Bhartiya Janta Party supporters as BJP and Shinde eyes on the 'hot seat' of the Andheri East bye-election slated for November 3.

Rutuja Latke, the wife of late Ramesh Latke, was all set to be pitted by the Shiv Sena camp led by former CM Uddhav Thackrey for the Andheri East bye-elections after the Bombay High court on Thursday asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to accept the resignation of Rutuja Latke.

Earlier, the Uddhav Thackeray faction alleged that the BMC is under pressure to delay the resignation since Rutuja Latke applied for her resignation on October 3.

However, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Iqbal Singh Chahal denied of being under any pressure from the Shinde-led government over accepting Rutuja Latke's resignation.

It is pertinent to note that the last date to file a nomination for the by-poll is October 14.

"The work is in progress and rules permit me to decide in 30 days. She applied for resignation on 3rd Oct. There is no question of any govt pressure," BMC Commissioner told ANI on the resignation of Rutuja Latke Uddhav Faction (Andheri East) by-poll candidate



Mahadeshwar while talking to ANI had said, "The Commissioner is under pressure while he is guiding us about the law, Latke has already submitted her one-month salary along with her resignation letter".

"They are purposely delaying the acceptance of the resignation but we have an option to go to court and get justice, the last date to file nomination is on October 14", he said.

Moreover, when Rutuja Latke was asked about reports of contact with the Shinde faction she said, "My husband was loyal to Uddhav Ji and our family is loyal to him only and if I will ever contest election then it will be for a symbol of "Marshal" only."

Earlier, Maharashtra Navirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray also requested Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to field a BJP candidate against Rutuja Latke in the upcoming Andheri East Assembly bypolls in respect to the late MLA Ramesh Latke.

In a letter to Fadnavis, the MNS chief said, "I am writing this letter with a special request. After the sudden death of MLA. Ramesh Latke, for the Andheri East, the by-poll election has been announced. His widow, Rujuta Latke has filed in for candidature for the same."

Thackeray further said that Ramesh was an efficient worker who began his journey up from being a 'shakha-pramukh'.

It is reported that Fadnavis accepted that he has received the letter and said that he will discuss this with his party and senior leaders in this regard. (ANI)

