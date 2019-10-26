Narendra Bhondekar (L) and Ashish Jaiswal (R) metShiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Centre) at his residence in Mumbai on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena claims of having support of two independents MLAs

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:04 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): As much deliberation between the BJP and Shiv Sena continues to form government in Maharashtra, two independent MLAs Ashish Jaiswal and Narendra Bhondekar on Saturday met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai.
After the meeting, Shiv Sena claimed that the two independent candidates have offered their support to the party.
Jaiswal has won the Independence from Ramtek constituency in Nagpur, while Bhondekar emerged victorious from Bhandara constituency as an independent.
However, a top source from the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that Bhandara has also met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and offered support to the BJP.
On a closer look, it is believed that the BJP is seeking the support of independent candidates to increase its tally and to deny the chief minister's post to its ally Shiv Sena.
The results for 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra were declared on Thursday with the BJP securing a total of 105 seats and its alliance partner Shiv Sena, 56 seats.
As per the Election Commission, BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena (56), Congress (44) and the Nationalist Congress Party (54). (ANI)

