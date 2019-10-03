Maharashtra: Shiv Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray files nomination, declares assets over Rs 16 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Shiv Sena's candidate from Worli constituency, Aaditya Thackeray in his election affidavit stated that there is no criminal case registered against him while declaring total assets as amounting to Rs 16.05 crore.

Aaditya, the grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, is the first member from the Thackeray family to contest an election.

According to his affidavit, he has assets having a gross total value of Rs 11.38 crore and immovable property which has the current market value of Rs 4.67 crore.

The source of income, he stated, was Interest, Rent, Share of profit from Firm and Dividend.

The 29-year-old Thackeray has graduated in Bachelor of Arts from St. Xavier College, Mumbai in 2011 and Bachelor of Law, KC Law Mumbai in 2015.

The Shiv Sena scion stated that he has a total of Rs 5.79 crore in his bank accounts and has no loan.

Till September 30, the leader has shares valued at Rs 18.14 lakh in different companies and bonds worth Rs 2 lakh.

Earlier in the day, Aaditya filed his nomination from the Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai for the ensuing state polls.

His father and party chief Uddhav Thackeray and mother Rashmi Thackeray were also present at the office of Returning Officer.

Before arriving at the office, hordes of Shiv Sena supporters had joined Aaditya as he led a roadshow through lanes of Worli assembly constituency.

"I am happy and excited. It feels great to witness the support of people", he said.

Thackeray's nomination rally also witnessed a show of support by Shiv Sena allies as flags of BJP and Republican Party of India (A) were also seen during the nomination march.

Ahead of his nomination, Thackeray also tweeted a picture of himself bowing before a portrait of his grandfather Bal Thackeray.

Shiv Sena has fielded the junior Thackeray from the Worli seat, which is currently held by party leader Sushil Shinde.

Earlier, hoardings of Aaditya Thackeray which read 'How are you Worli?' in different languages including Urdu, Gujarati and Telugu, apart from Marathi were put up across the city..

The posters are seen as an attempt to woo voters residing in Mumbai, a melting pot of cultures.

In August, Aaditya had launched a state-wide 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' to express thank to voters for their support in this year's Lok Sabha polls and also to seek their favour for Assembly elections going to held on October 23. (ANI)